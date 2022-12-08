Idaho view: A shaky start for Idaho’s new House speaker

Newly installed Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle may be a superb legislative tactician.

He moves the levers of power within the Statehouse with a skill that befits someone who has spent a quarter-century in the House.

But is Moyle a strategist? His first move as speaker raises doubts.

Moyle wasn’t in the job a day before he was kicking the hapless House Democrats. They lost a seat in the midterm elections, bringing their numbers down to 11 out of the 70-member House. So Moyle reduced the Democratic minority’s membership on the House Appropriations committee by half — down to one seat.

The math doesn’t justify it. Eleven seats work out to 15.7% of the total body. Round it up and you get two seats on Appropriations.

Instead, Moyle handed the Democrats’ second seat on Appropriations to a freshman Republican.

“It gives me an opportunity to put one more Republican on there. I’m not going after ‘em. It’s nothing personal,. … I’m taking care of my Republican friends,” Moyle said.

But Moyle is more than the leader of the Republicans in the House.

He is now the speaker of the entire House. It’s his job to keep the process working. Key to that process is passing a budget. A Legislature can leave a lot of things unfinished. Not until it completes a budget, however, can it adjourn for the year.

If Moyle relies on his fellow Republicans to pass budgets, he’s going to be stuck in Boise a long time. That’s because Republicans are so split on spending issues that it takes a handful of Democratic votes to put them over the top.

In 2021:

Two Medicaid appropriation packages barely cleared the House. One passed the House 37-31. The second survived on a 36-34 vote. Without the dozen House Democrats then in office, both would have failed.

Idaho Public Television’s $9.5 million appropriation would have disappeared had it not been for the 12 Democrats joining 24 House Republicans. Even so, it could not have been closer — 36-34.

Much the same thing happened to a $3 million supplemental appropriation for Idaho’s Department of Parks and Recreation. It needed every one of those Democratic votes to win a 35-33 contest.

Even the University of Idaho’s cooperative programs to train the next generation of medical doctors, dentists and veterinarians felt the pressure. Without a dozen Democrats joining 26 House Republicans, the package would have been in trouble.

The pattern played out again earlier this year:

Twenty-eight House Republicans weren’t enough to pass the state lottery’s $7.1 million appropriation. Democrats provided the crucial margin.

The Idaho judiciary’s $105 million appropriation won only 29 GOP votes. Without the help of 12 Democrats, it would have failed.

Had it been left to the 29 Republicans who opposed it, funding for all-day kindergarten would have been threatened. Democrats stepped in to give it enough votes to pass.

Medicaid’s appropriation again had a close call. Only 29 Republicans supported it. Democrats provided the vital cushion of support.

Can Idaho get by without an attorney general’s office? Most House Republicans seemed willing to chance it. A dozen Democrats joined with 27 House Republicans to pass the office’s appropriation.

House Democrats are reluctant to play that card, however. They’re haunted by the memory of a Commission for Libraries budget they opposed for being inadequate, only to see something even less to their liking pass.

But not every budget bill involves something near and dear to Democrats but expendable to the GOP — such as the Hispanic Commission, the Commission on the Arts or the Domestic Violence Council.

Viewers across the state, Republican and Democrat, watch public television.

Eviscerate Medicaid and Idaho’s health care delivery system is decimated. The fallout hits Republicans and Democrats, alike.

All-day kindergartens have been a godsend to parents and children, regardless of party affiliation.

There is no political litmus test to purchase a state lottery ticket.

Everybody loves parks.

And Idaho’s perennial shortage of doctors and health care workers plays no favorites.

If those budgets begin to fail, the public won’t hold responsible a small number of Democrats who are standing their ground.

They’ll blame the Legislature as a whole.

The face of that Legislature is the House speaker.

If Democrats ever decide to outmaneuver Moyle, he may better understand the predicament of Robert E. Lee. Lee was a brilliant tactician. But when he came up against a master of strategy, Ulysses S. Grant, the game was over.