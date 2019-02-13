WASHINGTON — Idaho U.S. Sen. Jim Risch reiterated on Wednesday there is no evidence of collusion between President Donald J. Trump’s campaign and Russia.
Risch serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has been investigating the allegations for two years.
During an appearance on Fox News, Risch said the committee has looked at hundreds of thousands of documents and interviewed hundreds of people.
“It is not there. It is flat not there,” Risch told Fox News host Bill Hemmer.
“To be clear, there is no collusion that your committee has found?” Hemmer asked.
“There has been no evidence of collusion,” Risch responded. “It is not there. I was a prosecutor. I know what evidence is. It is simply not there. People need to listen to the president when he says that. ... How long can this go on? It has got to come to an end.”
When asked what he thinks is at the root of some lawmakers and media refusal to accept this outcome, Risch responded, “Politics.”
“I’ve run 34 times for office. I have been a governor, almost 30 years in our state Senate,” Risch said. “I have never seen the hate and vitriol against an individual that there is against this president. It is really unfortunate.”
