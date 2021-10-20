 Skip to main content
Idaho Transportation Department has a new director
Idaho Transportation Department has a new director

BOISE — Scott Stokes will become director of the Idaho Transportation Department next spring, with the retirement of current Director Brian Ness.

Scott Stokes

Scott Stokes

ITD announced the leadership change on its website this month.

“Scott shares my goal of making Idaho’s transportation system as safe and efficient as possible, so we can save Idahoans’ time on the road and facilitate even more prosperity within our state,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in the announcement. “He is also passionate about providing Idahoans the best level of customer service. With Scott’s extensive experience and strong leadership abilities, one of Idaho’s largest agencies will be in good hands.”

Ness will continue as director, and Stokes will continue to serve as chief deputy until taking over on May 29.

“I appreciate what Director Ness has meant to this department the past 12 years,” Stokes said in the announcement. “I am thankful for how he has helped me grow during that time and gain the valuable experience needed to lead ITD into the future. I look forward to the opportunity to take what I have learned and guide a department that fosters career advancement, innovation and delivers the best services to the citizens of Idaho.”

Stokes has been an ITD employee since 1991. He was a district engineer in North Idaho and state bridge engineer, before serving as chief deputy for the past 15 years.

