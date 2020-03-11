Idaho to remain 1 of 2 states to keep hemp production illegal

BOISE — Idaho will remain one of only two states to prevent farmers from growing hemp.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 8-7 to kill a bill that would outline rules for hemp transportation in the state and begin the process to allow farmers to grow the crop. The decision followed two days of mixed testimony, with some opponents saying it went too far and others saying it didn’t go far enough.

“Idaho agriculture lost today, bad,” Buhl farmer Tim Cornie said. “The farmer really lost.”

Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, the bill’s sponsor, compared herself to Goldilocks in trying to find a compromise that was “just right.”

“We put so many sideboards on this … I think we could haul an elephant,” said Troy, R-Genesee. “This is the bill that we tried to make so that it could work for everybody and work the most effectively for our farmers and our producers, but also for our law enforcement to protect our drug policies.”

The bill passed the Senate in February.