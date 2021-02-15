Idaho state senator tests positive for COVID-19

An Idaho senator has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo sent by the secretary of the Senate on Monday.

A memo from Jennifer Novak, secretary of the Senate, said the senator was last at the Capitol on Friday and worked primarily in the Senate chairman’s suite. The senator tested positive over the weekend, the memo said. It did not disclose the senator’s identity.

Idaho Press, which first reported the memo, said Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, was absent Monday and appointed former Sen. Jeff Siddoway to fill in for him indefinitely. The Statesman could not reach Burtenshaw or Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder on Monday.

“This news is a great reminder of the importance for all of us to be safe and practice techniques that we have been taught during this pandemic,” Novak wrote. “We will continue to work hard to keep the committees staffed and Senate offices supported.”

The senator is the first publicly known case of COVID-19 among Idaho state legislators.

The new reported case at the Capitol followed news late Thursday that two legislative staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. Both staffers remain in isolation as of Monday, said Olivia Heersink, spokesperson for the Idaho House and Senate Democrats.