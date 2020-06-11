Idaho 'squeaks' into final reopening stage

The state needed to demonstrate a downward trend in daily cases in order to move on to Stage 4. The average daily total of new and probable cases between May 27 and June 9 was about 41% higher than the average daily total from the previous two week period. Many of those cases were concentrated in the Magic Valley.

However, the state examines data using a model based on the reproduction ratio of the virus. With this method, Hahn described new case totals as “barely trending downward.”

The direction of new case totals has been widely questioned, but regardless, Little’s reopening protocol allows that criteria to be outweighed if the state sees a downward trend in positive tests or a daily positive rate below 5% — both of which were met.

Hahn attributed the rise in new cases to a surge in testing. Between May 24 and June 6, the state completed 19,271 tests, a 44% increase from the previous two weeks. The number of positives during that period was 2.5%, down from 3.5% from the previous two weeks.