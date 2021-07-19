Idaho Senate leaders call for meetings, not legislation, to address vaccine requirements

“No one is calling for the government to require people to vaccinate, and no one is proposing jail time for those unvaccinated people who spread COVID to others,” Assistant Senate Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said in a written statement. “What we are saying is that a natural consequence of choosing not to vaccinate is not being qualified to do certain types of work.

“I hate to see anyone lose their job, but shifting the burden of a decision not to vaccinate on to patients and coworkers is unsafe and contrary to the basic expectation that health care workers do no harm,” Burgoyne added.

Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, who signed the Senate GOP statement, could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Normally, only the governor is allowed to call the Legislature back in for a special legislative session. But on May 12 the House voted against adjourning the session for the year and instead voted to take an extended recess until no later than Dec. 31. House Republicans have been clear that the move not to adjourn was deliberate.