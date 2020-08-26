Idaho Senate kills 'unconstitutional' House measure to end Little’s emergency declaration

“Most of the orders that people are concerned about have nothing to do with the governor’s orders,” said Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett.

Instead, the Senate’s resolution is a declaration of things they are recommending that the governor do, as well as an outline of priorities for the 2021 session.

In the resolution, the Senate says it intends to look into a constitutional amendment to allow legislators to come into special session without the governor. In Idaho now, only the governor may call such a session.

The resolution also states that lawmakers will look at the governor’s spending authority and how long the governor may extend an emergency declaration. The resolution also states they hope to consider putting a prohibition on ordering a quarantine for healthy people, and hope to look at whether the governor can prohibit people from visiting a place of worship.

The resolution also states that all Idahoans who work, provide for families and pay taxes should be deemed “essential.” The statement is a jab at Little’s stay-home order in March, which outlined which professions could be deemed “nonessential” and which “essential” for work purposes during the pandemic’s shutdown.