Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo announces he will run for reelection in 2022

BOISE — Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo announced in a press release Wednesday that he will seek his fifth term in Congress this year. Crapo has been one of Idaho’s two senators since 1999.

Crapo, who is a ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, ran unopposed in the 2016 Republican primary, but will face challengers this year, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mike Little, a Weiser resident who is a disabled combat veteran and former police officer, and Scott Trotter, a resident of Lewiston. Jeremy Gilbert had declared his candidacy earlier in 2021 and suspended his campaign in November.

Scott Cleveland has also declared his candidacy for the Senate seat as an independent.

“We are in the middle of the most important fight for our future that most of us alive today have experienced. The threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself are intense, extremely well-funded and well-organized,” Crapo said in the release. “I am running for re-election to stay in this fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect. I will work hard to earn the honor and privilege to continue advocating for Idaho principles and values in the United States Senate.”

Idaho’s primary election will take place May 17, and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, pending any delays or changes that may result from redistricting. The deadline for candidates to file for federal or state office is March 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0