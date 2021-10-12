Idaho Sen. Crapo, bank leaders gather in opposition to proposed IRS changes

Crapo said the $600 threshold would include almost every American with more than a lawn mowing job.

“It includes virtually the entire economy,” Crapo said, “and it gives the IRS the ability to go in and mine this data.”

According to reporting from the New York Times, U.S. Treasury officials say the change would not be meant to track individual transactions and was set at a low amount to exclude accounts with little use while still providing comprehensive data. After pushback from banking lobbyists, who say the requirements would raise costs for banks and raise privacy concerns with customers, the administration is contemplating raising the $600 threshold to $10,000 instead.

“It doesn’t matter to me if it’s a penny or a billion dollars, wrong is wrong,” said Kent Oram, president of Idaho Central Credit Union. “I don’t think there’s any number that justifies this.”

Crapo said he would be in favor of additional funding for the IRS to upgrade its computer and software programs and increase cybersecurity efforts. He added that if people want to make sure the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share of taxes, it should come in the form of changes to the tax code, because most cases of what is considered tax evasion are legal based on existing law.