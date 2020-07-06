Idaho see huge jump in telehealth services during pandemic

TWIN FALLS — More Idahoans are accessing healthcare remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and state officials want to make sure that option is available well into the future.
Gov. Brad Little announced in June that he wants to eliminate more than 150 rules and regulations related to telehealth services, professional licensing requirements and healthcare capacity.
Little temporarily suspended those rules earlier this year as part of his response to COVID-19, and now he’s trying to make the changes permanent.
“We’re all aware of the fact that we have one of the lowest numbers of doctors per resident of any state, we have a shortage of primary care physicians, we’ve got all these other challenges,” Little said at a recent press conference. “This is a big solution to it.”
Telehealth allows patients to connect to their doctors remotely for consultations, treatments and other services using technology, rather than through in-person visits. But before the pandemic, telehealth services were available only people with certain ailments.
Krista Stadler, senior director of telehealth services for St. Luke’s Health Systems, said the rule changes have helped facilitate the shift to telehealth during the pandemic.
“Right now we are enjoying a flourish of telehealth in our communities,” Stadler said.
Last year, Idaho Medicaid providers delivered 3,000 telehealth sessions from March through May. The number of sessions increased to 117,000 during that same stretch this year — a 40-fold increase.
Similarly, Blue Cross of Idaho said they processed 108 telehealth claims between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2. The number of processed claims jumped to 10,718 between April 6 and April 19.
“We proved we could do it without compromising safety,” Little wrote in a statement. “Now it’s time to make those healthcare advances permanent moving forward.”
The rules that were temporarily cut deal with the platforms providers can use to meet with patients. Before, communication systems were defined by strict regulations that allowed only a few options. Now, providers can reach their patients using popular applications like Zoom and Facetime.
The rule changes also removed other barriers to allow more providers to offer more services.
Stadler said expanding telehealth allows providers to deliver care directly to patients in their homes. That’s especially important for those in rural areas who may not live near a doctor.
But telehealth’s capabilities go well beyond primary care, she said. It allows physicians to consult with specialists across the country. It can help patients maintain routine contact with their providers over the phone. And it offers an alternative to time-consuming and expensive trips to the hospital.
Stadler said one major area that could benefit from telehealth is chronic disease management. Many patients with chronic pain have difficulty traveling, making routine appointments difficult to keep. Telehealth allows them to receive care from the comfort of their home.
Some people may prefer to return to in-person care when it becomes available again, but ultimately patients benefit from having more options, Stadler said.
“People want choice at the end of the day,” she said. “Convenience is king.”
Lawmakers wanted to expand telehealth in Idaho even before the pandemic. The 2020 Legislature passed a law that removed statutory barriers to make the services more available.
Retired physician and House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, commended Little on signing that bill into law and for his commitment to reducing further barriers.
Wood said telehealth has benefits in a variety of areas, but behavioral health is the “poster child.” Idaho has a shortage of specialists like psychiatrists and counselors, and making them available to more people is an obvious improvement.
Telehealth isn’t going to solve financial and access issues, but it should at least be an option, Wood said.
“I think the population at large really likes and, in this day and age, expects full use of technology and that includes telemedicine,” he said.
Little’s executive order asks agencies to consider permanently eliminating the rules that were temporarily suspended in March. Any rule changes must be confirmed by the 2021 Legislature during its rules review process, meaning the public still has the opportunity to weigh-in.
“If waiving these regulations was deemed necessary to improve public health and welfare during the declared emergency, there is a rebuttable presumption that the regulations are unnecessary or counterproductive outside of the declared emergency,” the order states.
