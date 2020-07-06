Idaho see huge jump in telehealth services during pandemic

Stadler said one major area that could benefit from telehealth is chronic disease management. Many patients with chronic pain have difficulty traveling, making routine appointments difficult to keep. Telehealth allows them to receive care from the comfort of their home.

Some people may prefer to return to in-person care when it becomes available again, but ultimately patients benefit from having more options, Stadler said.

“People want choice at the end of the day,” she said. “Convenience is king.”

Lawmakers wanted to expand telehealth in Idaho even before the pandemic. The 2020 Legislature passed a law that removed statutory barriers to make the services more available.

Retired physician and House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, commended Little on signing that bill into law and for his commitment to reducing further barriers.

Wood said telehealth has benefits in a variety of areas, but behavioral health is the “poster child.” Idaho has a shortage of specialists like psychiatrists and counselors, and making them available to more people is an obvious improvement.

Telehealth isn’t going to solve financial and access issues, but it should at least be an option, Wood said.