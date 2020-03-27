Idaho Secretary of State asks to delay election, move to mail-in ballots in response to COVID-19

BOISE — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants to delay the May 19 primary election and conduct it exclusively by mail.

Denney submitted an official request to Gov. Brad Little on Friday to close all polling sites for the next election and have people cast their vote via absentee ballots. He also requested the election be moved to June 16 to give counties more time to prepare.

The primary election poses “serious concerns" with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denney wrote in the letter.

“The use of polling places presents a particular challenge in light of the danger we now face as a result of the coronavirus,” he said. “On any given Election Day hundreds, if not thousands, of voters, from all walks of life, come and go sharing common materials and space in over 900 polling places across our state.”

Gov. Brad Little recently ordered all Idahoans to stay home except to access essential services. The order and the state’s “extreme emergency declaration” have put the status of the May 19 election in question.