Idaho’s transgender athlete bill sparks similar legislation in more than half of states

Gaona-Lincoln ran unsuccessfully for the Idaho House as a Democrat in Canyon County in 2020.

Ehardt enlisted help from groups

Ehardt said she came up with the basics of the idea that became HB 500 in 2018 when she heard about high school state track meets in Connecticut that two transgender girls won.

“I thought that was wrong; biological boys should not compete against biological girls,” Ehardt said. “I realized if we don’t do something about this, we all see where this is heading.”

Ehardt, who was first appointed to the Legislature in December 2017, contacted Idaho Legislative Services Office for help drafting her idea into bill form. She said it was one of the first bills she began working on.

At first, Ehardt said she couldn’t figure out how to get the bill off the ground. Then she said she began reaching out to as many as 12 to 15 conservative groups focused on “traditional family values” for help and direction.

“I contacted somebody at the (Alliance Defending Freedom) and the one thing they helped me find is there was a path forward through the Idaho Legislature,” Ehardt said.