BOISE (AP) — Idaho's tax revenue collections came in higher than expected in April, but the state is still falling short of the forecast for the fiscal year.
The Legislative Services Budget and Policy office says general fund revenue collections came in about $36 million higher than expected in April. If tax collections meet the forecast for June, the state will end the fiscal year with about 1 percent less in revenue than it collected last year.
Idaho's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, and lawmakers have to set the budget for the upcoming year before they know exactly what the state's revenue will be. So far for this fiscal year, individual income tax collections are nearly $177 million lower than the same period last year.
Idaho won't end the year in the red, however. State law requires a balanced budget, and lawmakers typically leave a cushion to avoid completely depleting the general fund. The ending balance in the state's general fund is expected to be about $82 million at the end of June. That's nearly $40 million less than lawmakers expected when they set the budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.