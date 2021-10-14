Idaho’s redistricting commissioners not yet ready to unveil proposed new political maps

Davis announced the Oct. 13 goal on Sept. 2, during the commission’s second-ever meeting. Knowing a break was planned because of trips he and another commissioner agreed to before they were appointed, Davis said he wanted to have one of the two maps finished, if not voted on, by Oct. 13.

Davis told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday he has since learned how complex the redistricting process is, comparing it to a complicated math problem.

Davis said the process is uncertain. As a longtime former Idaho Senate majority leader, Davis compared the situation with the redistricting commission to the unpredictable and sometimes chaotic final weeks of an Idaho legislative session.

“As you know at the end of every legislative session, with a week or two to go, you don’t know how it’s going to all turn out,” Davis said in the interview. “And I‘d say that’s a pretty fair comparison right now. I don’t know how it is going to turn out. I just know I have got good partners in the process.”