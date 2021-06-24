Idaho’s McGeachin meets with former President Trump to talk indoctrination in schools

According to the news release, Trump saw McGeachin’s earlier appearance with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and called her to “praise her performance.” Trump is known to watch Fox News, and Carlson was a fervent defender of Trump throughout his presidency.

Claims of indoctrination and critical race theory in schools have been a central issue for Idaho legislators and public officials in recent months. During the legislative session, state lawmakers passed a bill that took aim at certain discussions about race in classrooms and cut millions in funding to universities in an attempt to target social justice programs.

McGeachin’s indoctrination task force was formed earlier this year and held its first meeting last month.

The task force is scheduled to meet for the second time Thursday, and will meet two more times over the summer. The task force is expected to examine K-12 education and higher education, and then make recommendations.

So far, the task force has not cited any specific examples to support their claims of indoctrination of students.

Earlier this month, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who co-chairs the task force, submitted a public records request to the Boise School District asking for a number of materials, including those related to English Learners and AVID programs, as well as any materials, books, curriculum or assignments using Nikole Hannah Jones’ 1619 project or the 1776 project.

