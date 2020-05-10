Idaho’s been slow with aid to self-employed. Little promises faster cash to businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little acknowledged Friday that Idaho has been slow in distributing federal coronavirus-aid money to self-employed workers.

“I confess that we’re behind the curve compared to some states on getting that money out,” Little said at a Boise Metro Chamber livestream on Facebook.

But he promised to be faster in distributing $10,000 payments to as many as 30,000 small businesses that aren’t receiving federal aid, once the state payment program opens Monday to take applications from the first of two eligible groups of recipients.

“We’re hoping we can get this money out very rapidly,” Little said. “We’re trying to fill in the gaps.”

Applications for Idaho Rebound Cash Grants open at noon Monday, May 11 for companies with one to 19 employees, and will close the following Friday.

Little said he aims to have the grants distributed by the following week.

Companies with one to 50 employees may apply on Monday, May 18 through the following Friday.