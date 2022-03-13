Idaho residents, tax rebates are headed your way. Here’s how much you can expect, and when

Idahoans could start seeing their 2022 tax rebates later this month.

The Idaho State Tax Commission will begin issuing rebates in late March to full-time residents in 2020 and 2021, according to a news release from the department. Individuals also need to have filed income tax returns or filed for a grocery tax credit during those years.

By the end of the year, the department expects to have issued more than 800,000 rebates for a total of $350 million. The rebates follow a bill proposed by Gov. Brad Little and passed by the Idaho Legislature.

Taxpayers can track their rebate online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate or visit the department’s website for more information. To use the online tools, taxpayers need to have their Social Security number and either an Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return available, according to the release.

Rebates are issued in the order the Idaho State Tax Commission receives 2021 income tax returns, with direct deposit users first. Then, people who are receiving paper checks should expect their rebate, according to the release. Additional information regarding rebates can be found at tax.idaho.gov/rebateinfo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0