Idaho Republicans want U.S. government to sanction China over COVID-19 pandemic

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, called for a voice vote, which means lawmakers’ votes weren’t recorded.

U.S. lawmakers partly to blame for pandemic, Democrat says

Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said the outrage seems misplaced. He said U.S. lawmakers are partly to blame for the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the memorial feels like “an attempt to absolve ourselves of our own sins.” Other countries have had more success in mitigating the impact of the pandemic, he said.

The U.S. has reported more than half a million deaths due to COVID-19. More than 1,800 have died in Idaho.

“I think we have a responsibility to ourselves to hold ourselves accountable as real leaders,” Mathias said. “Because many of the deaths that have occurred and are occurring in our country were needless. They didn’t need to happen.”

House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, pointed to a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the U.S. Asian American groups warned of a surge in hate crimes a month after the coronavirus began to spread in the country due to its origins in China.