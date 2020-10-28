Idaho Republicans, including Lt. Gov. McGeachin, decry pandemic measures in new video

The declaration goes on to “demand an end to the emergency orders issued by state and local government officials and the restoration of our constitutionally protected rights.”

“We want to remind people that, ultimately, their health is their responsibility, whether they want to wear a mask or not,” IFF spokesman Dustin Hurst told the Statesman in a phone interview. “Personally, I wear a mask, but I respect others’ right not to.”

Hurst said the clips in the video were filmed a few weeks ago, but “timing (of publishing the video) worked out yesterday after the governor’s announcement.” Gov. Brad Little announced Monday that Idaho would move back to Stage 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The move back to Stage 3 mostly just affects large gatherings of 50 or more. Businesses remain open, including bars and restaurants, in-person church services may continue and travel is not restricted. All school decisions are still made at the local level.

Also, Idaho has no statewide mask mandate. Some counties and cities have instituted them.