Idaho Republicans: Health officials shouldn’t collect immunization records on adults

BOISE — Idaho Republicans want the state to no longer collect adults’ vaccine records and to destroy any information they have collected, potentially putting in jeopardy state officials’ efforts to track progress on administering COVID-19 vaccines.

GOP legislative leaders on Friday accused the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare of violating Idaho law by collecting adult records on immunization status. They called on state officials to immediately stop collecting information and destroy any registration information held by the department.

“This practice goes beyond simple regulatory overreach. This has the potential to be an abuse of the people’s trust,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said in a news release. “We believe Department of Health and Welfare has no statutory authority to collect immunization data on Idaho adults.”

In a letter, Bedke urged Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to direct the department to stop its collection efforts. Republicans did not immediately respond to a question about whether they want the department to stop collecting records on COVID-19 vaccines.

Republicans allege that Idaho’s code allows immunization records to be collected only about “children against childhood diseases.”