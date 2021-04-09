 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho Republicans: Health officials shouldn’t collect immunization records on adults
0 comments

Idaho Republicans: Health officials shouldn’t collect immunization records on adults

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flu season

A physician demonstrates how to administer the flu vaccination in January 2018 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — Idaho Republicans want the state to no longer collect adults’ vaccine records and to destroy any information they have collected, potentially putting in jeopardy state officials’ efforts to track progress on administering COVID-19 vaccines.

GOP legislative leaders on Friday accused the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare of violating Idaho law by collecting adult records on immunization status. They called on state officials to immediately stop collecting information and destroy any registration information held by the department.

“This practice goes beyond simple regulatory overreach. This has the potential to be an abuse of the people’s trust,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said in a news release. “We believe Department of Health and Welfare has no statutory authority to collect immunization data on Idaho adults.”

In a letter, Bedke urged Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to direct the department to stop its collection efforts. Republicans did not immediately respond to a question about whether they want the department to stop collecting records on COVID-19 vaccines.

Republicans allege that Idaho’s code allows immunization records to be collected only about “children against childhood diseases.”

Several legislators requested their personal records reported to Idaho’s Immunization Reminder Information System and found “multiple reports listing adult vaccination records” for different vaccines over the years, according to the House Republicans’ press release.

Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the use of COVID-19 “vaccine passports” by the state. The order explicitly did not bar “the normal operation of Idaho’s existing Immunization Reminder Information System.”

Little and the department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

Mar.15 -- A full year into the Coronavirus pandemic, some chief executive officers are offering incentives to employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine in a push to bring workers back to the office. Bloomberg’s Jennifer Zabasajja reports on “Quicktake Take a Break.”
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho Legislature has big to-do list after COVID-19 break
Politics

Idaho Legislature has big to-do list after COVID-19 break

A huge income tax cut and rebate, legislation to limit the governor’s authority during emergencies, and a proposed constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session all remain on the Legislature’s to-do list when it reconvenes Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News