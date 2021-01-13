Idaho Reps. Simpson, Fulcher vote against impeachment

TWIN FALLS — Two members of Idaho's Congressional delegation are among the nearly 200 Republicans who voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

In a 232-197 vote, the House passed an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" following his role in the protest at the Capitol last week that lead to the death of five people.

Trump encouraged supporters who attended his rally on Jan. 6 to march to the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November election. Ever since he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump, has baselessly claimed he lost his bid for reelection due to widespread voter fraud.

While the House's vote mostly broke along party lines, 10 Republicans joined more than 200 Democrats in voting in favor of the move. Idaho's Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher were among the Republicans who didn't vote in favor of impeaching the president for the second time of his term.

Both Congress members released statements on Wednesday explaining their opposition to impeachment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}