Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher announces kidney cancer diagnosis
Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher announces kidney cancer diagnosis

Russ Fulcher

Fulcher

BOISE — Rep. Russ Fulcher, who represents Idaho’s First Congressional District, announced on his Facebook page Thursday that he has renal cancer, which affects the kidneys.

“No one likes to hear the ‘C’ word, especially when having a discussion with their physician, but as many of you have previously experienced … sometimes it happens,” Fulcher wrote.

According to Fulcher’s post, his case is treatable, and he anticipates he will fully recover. Fulcher said he will be diligent in continuing his duties as a congressman throughout treatment.

“As a Christian, I believe things happen for a reason. This is a time for me to learn and grow from what many of you already have personal appreciation for,” Fulcher wrote. “By the time it’s over I will be better educated, have more compassion for those with similar experiences, have increased appreciation for our health care system, and be a better person!”

Fulcher is a former Idaho state legislator who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 after former Rep. Raul Labrador decided to run for governor. He is a ranking member of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, as well as the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services in the House of Representatives.

“As always, should you need assistance working through federal issues or have policy concerns, do not hesitate to contact one of my offices,” Fulcher wrote. “Thank you for your understanding, and your prayers.”

