Idaho redistricting commission will take remote public testimony Tuesday night

“You learn a lot about the different areas,” commissioner Eric Redman said in a Sept. 30 interview. “I know my area in the far north and so I like to hear from the other areas. I’m a little frustrated about the county split thing, I don’t think that actually helps out our communities of interest.”

For instance, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison told commissioners during a hearing last month that Meridian’s growth justifies having two legislative districts that are “central to Meridian and really represent the community.”

Since convening Sept. 1, commissioners have produced three proposed “rough draft” type maps. Commissioners proposed two congressional maps and one legislative map.

Commission co-chairman Dan Schmidt said commissioners will use input from the public hearings to improve upon the rough maps they already proposed. However, he has warned the complicated nature of the process makes it so not everyone will be happy with the finished redistricting plan.

In the end, it takes a minimum of four votes from the six-member commission to approve a map. The commission is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans.