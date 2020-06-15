Idaho reacts to US Supreme Court ruling offering gay, transgender people protection from job discrimination

“Today's ruling is confirmation that Idaho's legislative majority have been on the wrong side of history and we hope they will reconsider their position and ensure Idaho's code reflects federal regulation,” Gaona-Lincoln wrote in a statement. “We are thrilled to see this victory so folks can navigate possible discrimination and barriers that have prevented them working hard to provide for themselves or their families.”

Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, has supported the Add the Words legislation for many years.

“Unfortunately, the Legislature refused time and time again to even have the conversation with us,” she wrote. “Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court took up the appropriate action to look out for our citizens.”

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden was one of 15 attorneys general who formally weighed in on the case, arguing against the court’s eventual outcome.