Idaho reacts to US Supreme Court ruling offering gay, transgender people protection from job discrimination

TWIN FALLS — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.
The court decided on a 6-3 vote that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbids job discrimination because of sex, includes bias against LGBT workers.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Em English, a transgender woman living in Twin Falls, called the decision a “significant victory” and said she “cried some very happy, warm tears” after learning of the decision.
“It’s nice to have your basic human rights validated,” she said. “As a transgender individual, it’s felt like I’m under constant attack, and I think much of the LGBTQ community has felt that for a while.
Many states, including Idaho, did not have laws protecting LGBTQ workers from discrimination and workers could be denied employment or fired just for being gay or transgender. Several cities in Idaho have passed local ordinances barring such discrimination. Twin Falls passed an ordinance in 2013 prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation for city employment.
English said she has not experienced direct workplace discrimination as a grant writer at the College of Southern Idaho, but she said transgender people — especially those of color — are traditionally underemployed.
“It is very, very difficult when you are coming up through the employment systems as a transgender individual to get hired for a job,” she said.
English said without legal protection, openly identifying as a member of the LGBT community can lead to being fired or losing a promotion, and some workers may be forced to change careers entirely.
And not being able to openly identify can lead to “massive amounts of anxiety and depression,” she said.
“If you cannot transition and you know you need to, this is where we end up with suicide,” she said.
Add the Words Idaho has tried for 15 years to update the Idaho Human Rights Act to include protections for the LGBT community, but the Republican-controlled Legislature has refused to make the change.
Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, chair of Add the Words Idaho, said Monday the organization is “ecstatic” about the ruling and will continue to work to end discrimination in other areas, such as housing, public accommodations and education.
“Today's ruling is confirmation that Idaho's legislative majority have been on the wrong side of history and we hope they will reconsider their position and ensure Idaho's code reflects federal regulation,” Gaona-Lincoln wrote in a statement. “We are thrilled to see this victory so folks can navigate possible discrimination and barriers that have prevented them working hard to provide for themselves or their families.”
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, has supported the Add the Words legislation for many years.
“Unfortunately, the Legislature refused time and time again to even have the conversation with us,” she wrote. “Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court took up the appropriate action to look out for our citizens.”
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden was one of 15 attorneys general who formally weighed in on the case, arguing against the court’s eventual outcome.
“When Congress wrote and passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it did not include LGBTQ protections,” Wasden said in a September statement. “If these protections are to be added today, the proper way to do so is to have Congress update the Act to reflect changes in our society that have occurred over the last 55 years. After all, under our Constitution, it is a function of Congress to write federal law and not the courts."
Alliance Defending Freedom, a group that successfully pushed two anti-transgender laws through the Idaho Legislature this year, represented one of the three defendants in the case. The organization called the court’s decision “truly troubling."
“Unelected officials and courts can effectively rewrite laws—forcing Americans to guess what the law means—including something as fundamental as the meaning of ‘sex,’” the group wrote.
Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented on the court's decision.
“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous,” Alito wrote in the dissent. “Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity.’”
Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that the court was rewriting the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation, a job that belongs to Congress. Still, Kavanaugh said the decision represents an “important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans.”
The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.
But Monday’s decision is not likely to be the court’s last word on a host of issues revolving around LGBT rights, Gorsuch noted.
Lawsuits are pending over transgender athletes’ participation in school sporting events, and courts also are dealing with cases about sex-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms, a subject that the justices seemed concerned about during arguments in October. Employers who have religious objections to employing LGBT people also might be able to raise those claims in a different case, Gorsuch said.
“But none of these other laws are before us; we have not had the benefit of adversarial testing about the meaning of their terms, and we do not prejudge any such question today,” he wrote.
The cases were the court’s first on LGBT rights since Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement and replacement by Kavanaugh. Kennedy was a voice for gay rights and the author of the landmark ruling in 2015 that made same-sex marriage legal throughout the United States. Kavanaugh generally is regarded as more conservative.
The Trump administration had changed course from the Obama administration, which supported LGBT workers in their discrimination claims under Title VII.
During the Obama years, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had changed its longstanding interpretation of civil rights law to include discrimination against LGBT people. The law prohibits discrimination because of sex, but has no specific protection for sexual orientation or gender identity.
In recent years, some lower courts have held that discrimination against LGBT people is a subset of sex discrimination, and thus prohibited by the federal law.
Efforts by Congress to change the law have so far failed.
The Supreme Court cases involved two gay men and a transgender woman who sued for employment discrimination after they lost their jobs.
Aimee Stephens lost her job as a funeral director in the Detroit area after she revealed to her boss that she had struggled with gender most of her life and had, at long last, “decided to become the person that my mind already is.” Stephens told funeral home owner Thomas Rost that following a vacation, she would report to work wearing a conservative skirt suit or dress that Rost required for women who worked at his three funeral homes. Rost fired Stephens.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, ruled that the firing constituted sex discrimination under federal law.
Stephens died last month. Donna Stephens, her wife of 20 years, said in a statement that she is “grateful for this victory to honor the legacy of Aimee, and to ensure people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”
The federal appeals court in New York ruled in favor of a gay skydiving instructor who claimed he was fired because of his sexual orientation. The full 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-3 that it was abandoning its earlier holding that Title VII didn’t cover sexual orientation because “legal doctrine evolves.” The court held that “sexual orientation discrimination is motivated, at least in part, by sex and is thus a subset of sex discrimination.”
That ruling was a victory for the relatives of Donald Zarda, who was fired in 2010 from a skydiving job in Central Islip, New York, that required him to strap himself tightly to clients so they could jump in tandem from an airplane. He tried to put a woman with whom he was jumping at ease by explaining that he was gay. The school fired Zarda after the woman’s boyfriend called to complain.
Zarda died in a wingsuit accident in Switzerland in 2014.
In a case from Georgia, the federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled against Gerald Bostock, a gay employee of Clayton County, in the Atlanta suburbs. Bostock claimed he was fired in 2013 because he is gay. The county argues that Bostock was let go because of the results of an audit of funds he managed.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Bostock’s claim in a three-page opinion that noted the court was bound by a 1979 decision that held “discharge for homosexuality is not prohibited by Title VII.”
