Idaho primary votes will be counted Tuesday night — but these may not be. This is why

BOISE — Idaho voters got extra time to request their absentee ballots for the primary election, but they may not receive those ballots in time to actually vote.

Chad Houck, Idaho’s deputy secretary of state, says about 14,000 additional people were able to request ballots after a federal judge extended the deadline to request ballots by a week following last-minute problems with the Idaho Votes website, where voters were supposed to be able to request ballots for the primary.

That’s about 3% of the 429,000 total absentee ballots Houck said voters requested.

But Houck said that because U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill opted not to also extend the deadline for when ballots may be returned to be counted, it is possible that some voters will receive their ballots after the deadline for returning them: next Tuesday, June 2.

“We do anticipate there are going to be ballots that are unfortunately going to arrive at homes on the third,” Houck told the Statesman in a phone interview Thursday. “But that’s beyond the control of the clerks. They were doing what they had to do to comply.”