Idaho political leaders react to protests in DC

Sen. Mike Crapo also tweeted a short statement: "The violence we are seeing at the Capitol is wholly unacceptable. It must be stopped immediately and all perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. God bless the Capitol Police, National Guard and other law enforcement on the scene here and at other sites."

Rep. Mike Simpson posted:"We have a constitutional right to peaceful protests but the clashes with police and destruction of property must stop now. We can disagree in a better way."

Rep. Russ Fulcher planed to be among the House members to object to the Electoral College results and has repeated the president's baseless claims that the election was stolen. As the protestors spread through the Capitol he posted on Facebook: "I will always respect our citizens' First Amendment rights — and the rule of law. The violence seen today, and this past summer, is unacceptable. It does not move us closer to solutions."