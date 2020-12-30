Idaho police ask Statehouse visitors to wear masks, follow decorum rules during 2021 session

Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address is also scheduled for Jan. 11. Traditionally, all three branches of government pack into the House floor to listen, but the address may be done differently this year.

Earlier this month, Little told Idaho Education News that the Statehouse “is a pretty good petri dish for transmissible moments of COVID,” and he encouraged lawmakers to delay the session or go virtual. Ultimately, legislative leadership decided to move forward with the 2021 Legislative Session as scheduled.

“Public health and safety rules may also result in reduced seating capacity in some areas including: the House and Senate fourth floor public galleries, House and Senate chambers and all other legislative rooms. All rooms are open to the public, however, when capacity is reached, proceedings may be available via live stream in designated overflow areas, “ according to the letter.

When seating is limited, visitors may check with the legislative information desk located in the garden level rotunda of the Capitol.

Several people were arrested during the Legislature’s special session in August, including Ammon Bundy, for refusing to leave a committee room. In a dispute about seating capacity during the special session, glass doors were broken in the Statehouse.