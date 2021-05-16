Idaho overpaid road builders millions for shoddy work. State says it won’t happen anymore.

For example, asphalt tests now must be recorded on paper with a carbon copy, and ITD requires a box of asphalt mix to be taken from every road project and wrapped in a tamper-proof security tape “so that we can have more confidence in those samples,” he said.

“And we’ve had a lot of really good responses from our consulting communities to work with us and improve their (standard operating procedures),” he said. “A lot of them have updated their (quality assurance) programs to assure us that they’re taking active steps to address it as well.”

But there is no longer an electronic audit trail — the tool that enabled ITD to discover “suspicious alterations” in the first place, and enabled researchers to extrapolate that Idaho highway contractors may have won millions of dollars in bonuses for substandard work.

The Idaho Capital Sun asked whether ITD can be certain now that asphalt quality is as good as contractors say it is.

“We can never really know for sure that individuals aren’t changing test results, right?” Copeland said. “But we’ve done a lot to make it harder for someone to change test results.”

Sadegh, the lead researcher for Boise State, praised ITD for taking on the project.