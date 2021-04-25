Idaho one of 16 states with no tax policy review process, report shows

BOISE — The Idaho Legislature is managing tax policy low on information and with no official process for reviewing exemptions and other tax policies, according to a recent Office of Performance Evaluations report.

Representatives from the Idaho Office of Performance Evaluations presented findings from a request in 2020 made by Reps. Steve Berch, D-Boise, and Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa. Ryan Langrill, principal evaluator for the office, presented the findings of the report to the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Monday afternoon. According to the report, there are 166 or more credits, exemptions or other tax deviations in Idaho’s income, property and sales tax code. Though the Idaho Legislature reviews direct spending every year, there is no process for reviewing those policies in the future.

Langrill said 34 states have a systematic review process for tax policies, including Montana, Oregon and Utah. Those processes include standing joint interim committees, sunset clauses (which put an end date on the proposal) and performance measurements.