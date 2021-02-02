Idaho moves up to Stage 3 in governor’s COVID-19 plan, increasing gathering sizes

BOISE — Idaho will remove more of its statewide COVID-19 restrictions after reported positive cases slowed down in recent weeks.

Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday announced he would return Idaho to Stage 3 of his reopening plan — which lifts restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs were already able to operate.

The new stage will allow indoor gatherings of 50 people or fewer and outdoor gatherings at 25% capacity. Large venues with crowds of 50 or more will need approval for events from local public health districts.

“Collectively once again we came together to do the right thing,” Little said at an announcement Tuesday.

Little did not take questions.

Idaho hasn’t met the series of criteria Little outlined to move back to Stage 3. One part of the criteria required Idaho to average fewer than 25 confirmed COVID-19 patients over the prior 14-day period. The state’s average is still above 50. However, that metric has been removed from the state’s Idaho Rebounds website.

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho’s state epidemiologist, said Tuesday that cases have been dramatically dropping, and she believes people are taking proper precautions.

