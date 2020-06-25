Idaho misses marks, will not advance from Stage 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Too many Idahoans got sick from COVID-19 to move beyond the Stage 4 of reopening, and the state will continue to follow public safety guidelines.

Gov. Brad Little announced the decision Thursday at a press conference.

"We're not slamming on the brakes, we're tapping on the brakes,” Little said.

The fourth and final stage for reopening was originally set to end Saturday but will now extend an additional two weeks. It’s the first time Idaho failed to meet criteria to advance in Little's plan.

Officials said Idaho did not meet more than half of the criteria needed to advance. Since entering Stage 4, cases in the state are rising rapidly, a higher percentage of tests are coming back positive, and there are too many healthcare workers getting sick.

The announcement comes a day after the state set a new high for confirmed and probable cases with 243 on Wednesday, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.