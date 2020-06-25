You are the owner of this article.
Idaho misses marks, will not advance from Stage 4
Idaho misses marks, will not advance from Stage 4

COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Idaho

Gov. Brad Little stands next to Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall June 8 after giving an update concerning Idaho and the coronavirus at the Twin Falls County Courthouse. The Magic Valley had been Idaho's COVID-19 hotspot for May and much of June, but the Treasure Valley is now seeing a wave of new infections. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

BOISE — Too many Idahoans got sick from COVID-19 to move beyond the Stage 4 of reopening, and the state will continue to follow public safety guidelines.

Gov. Brad Little announced the decision Thursday at a press conference. 

"We're not slamming on the brakes, we're tapping on the brakes,” Little said.

The fourth and final stage for reopening was originally set to end Saturday but will now extend an additional two weeks. It’s the first time Idaho failed to meet criteria to advance in Little's plan.

Statewide COVID-19 cases up 172% from last week: Magic Valley cases up 35%

Officials said Idaho did not meet more than half of the criteria needed to advance. Since entering Stage 4, cases in the state are rising rapidly, a higher percentage of tests are coming back positive, and there are too many healthcare workers getting sick.

The announcement comes a day after the state set a new high for confirmed and probable cases with 243 on Wednesday, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Concerned about COVID-19?

