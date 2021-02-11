Idaho medical marijuana campaign OK'd to collect signatures

Even with approval to begin collecting signatures from voters, the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act has a long way to go. A similar effort last year halted signature gathering events during the governor’s stay-home order in March, failing to get on the ballot. Winters, head of the political action committee Kind Idaho that is spearheading the latest effort, hopes this year will be different.

“There’s so many people in Idaho that suffer. And they’re tired of it,” Winters said in a phone interview Wednesday, adding that organizers will hold a launch event and collect signatures Monday at the Capitol’s steps in Boise. “It’s time for us to move. … It’s a great state. We’re wonderful people and we just need to be taking care of the people who matter.”

The proposed law would let people age 21 and older with “debilitating” medical conditions, such as cancer, chronic pain or terminal illness, to possess up to four ounces of marijuana if they receive a prescription from a doctor licensed in Idaho. Designated caregivers of qualifying patients would be granted similar rights.