 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s chief of staff announces resignation

  • 0
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin at the Idaho Capitol on January 17, 2022.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice’s McGeachin’s chief of staff has informed McGeachin and a state budget administrator that he will resign when the Idaho Legislature adjourns for the year.

Jordan Watters, McGeachin’s chief of staff, gave McGeachin notice of his resignation on Thursday, according to an email from Watters obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun.

“My agreed upon last day of work in this office will be the end of the 2022 legislative session,” Watters wrote in an email he sent Monday morning to David Fulkerson, deputy administrator with the Idaho Division of Financial Management.

The resignation comes as McGeachin is facing a projected budget shortfall if she doesn’t cut expenses. But even Watters’ resignation won’t be enough to cover the projected shortfall. On Wednesday, Fulkerson told McGeachin and Watters that McGeachin’s office would still face a projected shortfall of about $6,000 even if both of McGeachin’s employees stopped working on March 30.

People are also reading…

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson tweeted about Watters’ upcoming resignation earlier on Monday.

The state budget year ends on June 30. Legislative leaders are working to wrap up the legislative session by Friday.

McGeachin is one of eight candidates running for governor in the 2022 Republican primary on May 17.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twin Falls man runs for State House

Twin Falls man runs for State House

Rocky Ferrenburg, who ran for State House in 2018 and State Senate in 2020, has announced he will be seeking the Senate seat representing Twin Falls. He will be facing former Twin Falls Councilmember Greg Lanting in the May 17 Republican primary.

Where is the money coming from? PACs, companies donating in the Idaho governor’s race

Where is the money coming from? PACs, companies donating in the Idaho governor’s race

Over $3 million has been donated to candidates running for the governor in 2022, through individuals, organizations and political action committees, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, which keeps an ongoing list of donations. While some organizations are locally owned businesses, others are national organizations or come from out of state. Read here for a list of organizations and PACs that have donated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda unveils $124 million wind tunnel in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News