Idaho lieutenant governor listed as keynote speaker at ‘all jobs are essential’ rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin is listed as the keynote speaker for an “all jobs are essential” rally in East Idaho.

Joining McGeachin are Sugar City Mayor Steve Adams and Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson, according to an announcement posted to Adams’ Facebook page. Also speaking is Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.

McGeachin’s office confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that she is scheduled to speak. Hoffman confirmed his involvement as well.

The Saturday rally had been slated to take place in Porter Park in Rexburg, but Adams posted that the location fell through and the event is looking for another venue.

Adams’ announcement asks attendees to “try to social distance” during the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 is a real disease and is infectious, but we must not let it cripple us,” the announcement states.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week extended his stay-home order through April 30, leaving many “nonessential” businesses closed.

On April 14, McGeachin sent a letter to Little stating she opposes continuing the shutdown beyond April 30 and doing so would be “catastrophic to our economy.”