Idaho lieutenant governor listed as keynote speaker at ‘all jobs are essential’ rally

BOISE — Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin is listed as the keynote speaker for an “all jobs are essential” rally in East Idaho.
Joining McGeachin are Sugar City Mayor Steve Adams and Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson, according to an announcement posted to Adams’ Facebook page. Also speaking is Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
McGeachin’s office confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that she is scheduled to speak. Hoffman confirmed his involvement as well.
The Saturday rally had been slated to take place in Porter Park in Rexburg, but Adams posted that the location fell through and the event is looking for another venue.
Adams’ announcement asks attendees to “try to social distance” during the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID-19 is a real disease and is infectious, but we must not let it cripple us,” the announcement states.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week extended his stay-home order through April 30, leaving many “nonessential” businesses closed.
On April 14, McGeachin sent a letter to Little stating she opposes continuing the shutdown beyond April 30 and doing so would be “catastrophic to our economy.”
“I also fear the potential of a constitutional showdown between some of the people of Idaho and your administration,” she wrote.
McGeachin explains in her letter how the shutdown personally affects her family, which owns a restaurant in Idaho Falls.
“The contribution of my family business, which has been declared nonessential, provided $172,319.07 in various payroll, income, property and sales taxes in 2019,” McGeachin wrote, noting that according to the Small Business Administration there are 154,410 other such small businesses with 100 or fewer employees in Idaho.
“All businesses are essential, because they provide the backbone of our economy,” McGeachin stated.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, McGeachin wrote: “My business is essential, my employees are essential. We are ALL essential; no government shall tell us that we are not.”
