Idaho lieutenant governor, critic of handouts, got more than $300K in federal PPP loans

The first publicly released data about the loans provided only a limited look into businesses receiving them, but a lawsuit by multiple news organizations led a federal judge to order the SBA to release more information. As a result, Idahoans can now get a better look at how much money Idaho businesses received.

Idaho businesses got loans ranging from $100 to $10 million. The average loan was worth $83,619; the median $22,030.

“Like many small business owners, our family businesses have been harmed significantly by the heavy hand of government in 2020,” McGeachin wrote Thursday in a Facebook post shared across social media. “In order to keep as many of our employees on staff as possible, we took advantage of the partial restitution made available through the PPP. The money provided represents just a small fraction of the revenue lost, of course.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first loan to her business helped to protect 28 jobs, according to the SBA data, whose numbers were reported by the banks and other lenders that distributed the funds to employers. The second protected seven jobs. Both were dated April 28.

McGeachin, a former state legislator from Idaho Falls, is not the only elected state officeholder to accept federal coronavirus relief money in Idaho.