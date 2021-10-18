Idaho Legislature's budget-writers return to Capital — to a full agenda

BOISE — This week, the Legislature’s budget-writing committee is expected to discuss everything from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s request for money for legal fees to K-12 and higher education budgets.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee holds fall meetings every year, and education plays heavily in the three days of meetings, which start Tuesday.

Here’s a day-by-day look at the agenda:

Tuesday

Soon after they convene, budget-writers will get an update on the state’s general fund — and the state’s $1.4 billion budget surplus. After that, the committee will get a briefing on the American Rescue Plan, the most recent federal coronavirus stimulus law.

At 1:15 p.m., JFAC will discuss supplemental budget requests, and that’s when McGeachin’s request could come up. McGeachin has said she needs an additional $50,000 to cover legal fees, stemming from her attempt to withhold public comments from media organizations, including Idaho Education News. McGeachin has not produced invoices outlining these costs, Idaho Capital Sun reported Friday.

The K-12 and higher education budget discussion is slated for 1:45 p.m.

Wednesday