Idaho Legislature increased own funding by some of the highest levels of any state agency

Funding for the Legislature increased by a higher rate than almost every other government agency

Some of the same Republicans who argued in favor of reigning in spending and governing with the lightest touch possible also voted in favor of increasing budgets connected to the Legislature.

Many agencies and branches of government will receive modest funding increases for 2022, or in some cases remain flat or see a slight decrease. Public schools get a 3.8% increase, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will get a 2.3% increase, The Department of Agriculture gets a 3.7% increase and Idaho State Police gets a 22.55% increase.

Funding for the House and Senate go up 26% through one bill alone, and there are several others that increase funding connected to the Legislature or would have increased funding if the bill passed.

Senate Bill 1033 increases funding for the Idaho House of Representatives and the Idaho Senate by $1.7 million every year going forward. That’s an increase of 26% compared to the current year’s budget. According to the bill’s statement of purpose, the increase was necessary “because year-end fund balances have been declining significantly over the past several years due to an increased number of interim committees, working groups and a special session.”