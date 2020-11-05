Idaho Legislature gets even redder with GOP wins in purple districts

BOISE — The makeup of Idaho’s Legislature turned even redder after Tuesday’s election, with Republicans picking up two more seats in the House, extending their majority to 58 seats to the Democrats’ 12.

Republicans flipped a House seat in Boise’s purple District 15, and in legislative District 29 in Bannock County, Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Abernathy lost to Republican challenger Dustin Manwaring by 1,400 votes.

In District 15, the Democrats had a chance to turn the entire legislative contingent blue, but by the end of the night, District 15 got redder.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Fred Martin was able to win a fifth term despite a strong challenge and close race from Democrat Rick Just.

Two years ago, Martin barely defeated Democrat Jim Bratnober by just six votes, giving Democrats hope that they could win that seat this year.

This year, Martin received 12,009 votes, or 53%, while Just received 10,654 votes, or 47%.

In the House for District 15, incumbent Democrat Rep. Steve Berch was able to hold off a Republican challenger, but fellow Democrat Rep. Jake Ellis lost to Republican challenger Codi Galloway, a former public school teacher and the owner of a private school, turning District 15 a little redder.