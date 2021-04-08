Idaho Legislature comes out against Simpson’s salmon recovery plan

Simpson, R-Idaho, unveiled the Columbia Basin Initiative earlier this year, saying it was a proposal to save endangered and threatened salmon and steelhead, replace the energy from the dams and protect the people and stakeholders on all sides of the Northwest salmon dam issue.

It comes with a projected cost of $34 billion in investments for dam removal, energy development, water quality, roads and railway infrastructure, agriculture and communities and American Indian tribes.

“I am not certain removing these dams will restore Idaho’s salmon and prevent their extinction,” Simpson said in a video posted to his YouTube channel Feb. 6. “But I am certain that if we do not take this course of action, we are condemning Idaho’s salmon to extinction.”

Simpson said he put the proposal forward after he and his staff conducted 300 meetings over three years on the issue.