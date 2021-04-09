Idaho Legislature approves bill to curb governor’s emergency powers

“He did that to protect our fellow citizens, their lives and health,” Martin said, referring to the governor. “A couple weeks ago the good body across the rotunda decided that because of health and safety of its members, that we needed to recess to stop what we were doing to protect life. … So here we’re both attacking the governor for doing his job to protect Idahoans, and we’re willing to do things to protect us.”

Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said he doesn’t know whether legislators are trying to change behavior or make a statement with this bill.

“We cannot micromanage the governor,” Burgoyne said. “We cannot micromanage the executive branch of government from this Legislature, and we shouldn’t try. It doesn’t work.”

‘It is about a remedy’

Supporters of the bill said they need to respond to loud cries from the public.

Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said the bill was not a statement. She said the bill will have a chilling effect on any “unnecessary” restrictions on Idaho residents beyond 60 days. Currently residents have no recourse for those restrictions, Lee said.