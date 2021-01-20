Idaho legislator wants to ban state funding for abortion and referrals to abortion clinics

BOISE — Idaho legislators will make another attempt to defund abortion providers this year.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, on Wednesday introduced a new bill to deny state funding to abortion providers — or social workers who refer clients to abortion services.

The legislation would not ban abortions — but it would prohibit state contracts or transactions with an abortion provider. It also restricts public employees from procuring, counseling someone on abortion services, or referring to abortion. The bill aims to be applied to broadly to school districts, public health districts, counties and cities.

“This is not the end-all for those who have concerns about abortion, as I do,” Skaug said in a committee meeting Wednesday.

Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Chris Mathias, D-Boise, voted against introducing the bill.

Abortion has been legal in all 50 states since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that state laws criminalizing abortion in the first three months of pregnancy violated a woman’s constitutional right of privacy.

Last year, a similar House bill that aimed to ban public funding to abortion providers passed in the House with a 52-17 vote but didn’t make it to the Senate floor.