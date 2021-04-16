Idaho legislator accused of 'unconsented sexual contact' with adult volunteer

House Rule 45 outlines the process to be followed when an ethics complaint is made against a House member. The process and requirements include:

The complaint must be made in writing, by a member of the House.

The complaint goes to the chairman of the Committee on Ethics and House Policy. The committee includes three members of the majority party and two members of the minority.

Complaints “shall remain confidential until such time as the (ethics committee) finds probable cause that such member has committed misconduct, as provided in this rule.”

The representative who is accused of misconduct has 14 days to submit a written answer to the complaint. At that point, the ethics committee meets in executive session to conduct a preliminary investigation.

If, following the preliminary investigation, the committee determines there's no probable cause to support the allegation, the complaint is dismissed and remains confidential.

If the committee determines probable cause exists, then a public hearing is held. The accuser or their agent first presents the complaint and any supporting evidence. The accused can then present evidence, cross-examine witnesses and raise objections.