Idaho legislative session to become longest in state history

“The purpose of this (recess) would be to allow the five-day period for (Little) to determine whether to sign into law or to veto any bills that were on his desk on the 6th,” Winder said.

Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said on the floor that the Senate would finish its business Wednesday night and then go at recess, would not meet on Thursday and would return May 12.

“We’ve come to the end, which is a beautiful place to be,” Anthon said as the Senate called a recess shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The House also went at recess shortly before 9 p.m., moments after the Senate.

When legislators return to the Statehouse on May 12, they would be able to attempt to override any vetoes. Legislators could also pick back up again and keep introducing and debating bills for an unlimited amount of time. The resolution does not obligate them to adjourn the session when they return, and there is no limit to the length of legislative sessions in state law or the Idaho Constitution.