Idaho lawyer announces Democratic run for lieutenant governor

Pickens Manweiler was asked why she chose to run for lieutenant governor when the only official duties assigned to the position are to preside over the Senate of the Idaho Legislature and to act as governor when he or she is out of state.

“We’ve seen over the last year what the lieutenant governor can do,” she said. “I think the first thing I will do as lieutenant governor is talk to the governor. I will commit to work with whoever is the governor, not against him.”

She appeared to be referring to the relationship between Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Gov. Brad Little, who have had conflicts over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. McGeachin has announced she is running for governor in 2022, and three Republicans — Speaker of the Idaho House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and former state Rep. Luke Malek, R- Coeur d’Alene — have announced their intention to run for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary.

Pickens Manweiler also addressed the education indoctrination task force assembled by McGeachin that has met three times to talk about critical race theory that they say is infiltrating Idaho’s education system.