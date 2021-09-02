Idaho lawmakers receive threatening letters over support of controversial wolf bill

BOISE — Anonymous letters have been sent to a number of Idaho lawmakers in recent weeks, threatening retribution for their votes on a wolf management bill.

The letter describe lawmakers as “nothing more than a sellout to the Cattle Association and that pitiful minority of cattle producers that seemingly dictate how our wildlife lives and dies.”

“You are not a friend of mine, nor are you a friend of nature’s,” the letter continues. “Just as the wolf went from predator to prey, so shall you. It is not your place to play God, but if you will, then so shall I.”

It’s unclear how many lawmakers received the letters, but some found them disturbing enough to forward them to the Idaho State Police.

ISP did not immediately return phone calls Tuesday about the issue. However, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said he knows of at least a handful of lawmakers who got the letters. That in itself is unusual.

“It doesn’t happen often, where there have been threats to multiple individuals,” he said. “We all get a lot of snarky emails and texts, but we don’t turn them into ISP or the Attorney General’s Office.”