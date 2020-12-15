Idaho land board rejects appeal to reconsider 195-foot cellular tower in the Sawtooths

BOISE — The State Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday rejected a request from two Idaho nonprofits to contest a proposed lease that would allow a 195-foot cellular tower to be built in the Sawtooths as part of the nationwide first responders’ network, FirstNet.

The board, which includes Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, voted unanimously Tuesday to reject the contested case appeals from the Idaho Conservation League and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association.

“We’ve looked at the issues raised in the contested case … and those issues are largely consistent with the written public comments that the board has received throughout this process,” attorney Darrell Early told the board when presenting the appeal. Early heads up the natural resources division of the attorney general’s office.

Since January, conservation groups and residents in the Stanley area have raised concerns about the proposed tower, which would be built by telecommunications company AT&T. Opponents say the tower would mar the natural beauty of the Sawtooth Valley and popular nearby Redfish Lake. Several individuals have suggested co-locating the AT&T infrastructure on an existing 100-foot cellular tower — operated by local telecom company CusterTel — on the same parcel.