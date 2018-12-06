BOISE — Republicans voted Wednesday night to retain Rep. Scott Bedke as speaker of the House and Rep. Mike Moyle as House majority leader in the Idaho Legislature, according to a press release from the Idaho House Caucus.
Bedke, of Oakley, was first elected speaker in December 2012 and has retained the leadership position since. He will begin his 10th term as a state legislator when the Legislature reconvenes in January. Moyle, of Star, will serve his seventh term as majority leader.
Republicans also selected Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, to serve as assistant House majority leader, and Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, to serve as majority caucus chairwoman.
Bedke held off challenger Brent Crane, R-Nampa, for the top House spot. Crane previously served as the assistant majority leader in the House.
In the Senate, President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, was unchallenged to retain his leadership position.
No changes in leadership were proposed for the Democratic Senate and House positions this year, according to previous reporting from the Idaho Statesman.
New legislator orientation and organizational sessions have been taking place at the Idaho Statehouse all week. Thursday, lawmakers will determine who will serve on each legislative committee.
