Idaho House speaker appoints replacement for redistricting commission

BOISE — Speaker of the House Scott Bedke announced Friday in a press release that he will appoint former Rep. Thomas Dayley to Idaho’s Citizen Commission for Reapportionment to replace John Simpson, who had to withdraw his appointment because of lobbying rules.

The committee is tasked with redrawing legislative and congressional district maps with updated U.S. Census Bureau data every 10 years.

Legislative and political party leaders are tasked with appointing a total of six members to the committee, sometimes referred to as the Redistricting Commission. Three Republicans and three Democrats will serve on the commission, and it will take at least four votes to approve a map.

“Rep. Dayley is uniquely positioned to serve on the Commission,” Bedke said in the release. “His experience in both state and federal public service will provide an excellent background to create a map that not only complies with existing law but is reasonable and acceptable to the citizens of Idaho.”