Idaho House, Senate leaders working toward reconvening the Legislature

“That is a concern of mine that we don’t delay,” Vick said Monday. “These mandates are going to go in effect before the Legislature meets again. I do think a special session is necessary to address this issue.”

The Legislature is not in session now. On May 12, the Idaho Senate adjourned for the year following the longest legislative session in state history. However, the Idaho House voted down a motion to adjourn and instead went on an extended, open-ended recess.

The 2022 session is scheduled to begin Jan. 10.

It was not immediately clear when the Legislature would return to the Statehouse.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is already scheduled to hold meetings Oct. 19-21 at the Statehouse. JFAC includes 20 of the 105 legislators, including members of both the House and the Senate.

The Idaho House may have other business when it convenes as well.